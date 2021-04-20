Following the news that Kobe Bryant's family has decided not to renew the late sports icon's contract with Nike, Vanessa Bryant has issued a statement. Kobe and the sports brand had a longstanding relationship that has existed for nearly two decades, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. There has been speculation regarding why this partnership couldn't move forward, including rumors about the Bryant family building new "Mamba" and "Mambacita" brands, and amid the conversations, Vanessa has made her voice heard on Instagram.

"Kobe's Nike contract expired on 4/3/21," Vanessa began. "Kobe and Nike have made some of the most beautiful basketball shoes of all time, worn and adored by fans and athletes in all sports across the globe."



"It seems fitting that more NBA players wear my husband's product than any other signature shoe," she continued. "My hope will always be to allow Kobe's fans to get and wear his products. I will continue to fight for that. Kobe's products sell out in seconds. That says everything. I was hoping to forge a lifelong partnership with Nike that reflects my husband's legacy."

"We will always do everything we can to honor Kobe and Gigi's legacies. That will never change." Check it out below.



