When Kobe Bryant tragically passed away back in January, Nike stopped releasing Kobe sneakers as they felt as though some resellers were trying to manipulate the market and profit off of someone's death. It was a difficult time for everyone that connected to Kobe, and Nike didn't want to come across a certain way. On Mamba Day back in August, Nike decided to put an end to their Kobe break as they felt like Mamba Day was the best time to honor him. Since then, we have seen numerous Nike Kobe 5 Protros make their way to the market, and in 2021, it's the Nike Kobe 6 that will get some retro models.

We have reported on many of these colorways but now, yet another classic Nike Kobe 6 has been teased for next year. In the post below from @soleheatonfeat on Instagram, you can see that the "3D Lakers" colorway will be making a triumphant return. This model has a white base all while purple and yellow scales are placed throughout, creating this interesting 3D effect.

If you are planning on copping these, it seems like they will be dropping sometime in the Fall of 2021. Keep it locked to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you the latest updates on these.