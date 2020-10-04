Kobe Bryant's sneakers are some of the most beloved in the history of the NBA. Throughout the latter part of 2020, Nike has plans to drop a whole slew of Nike Kobe 5 Protros as a way to honor the basketball legend. One of those colorways is the purple and gold Nike Kobe 5 Protro "5 Rings" which was created as a way to pay homage to Bryant's five championships with the iconic franchise.

As you can see in the official images below, the shoe is covered in a bluish-purple hue while gold is placed near the toe box, as well as the Nike swoosh. It's one of those striking colorways that will immediately make you stand out on the basketball court. Even if you prefer not to wear these, the colorway would look dope on a shelf as part of any collection.

If you're looking to get your hands on these, it is being reported that you can expect them to drop on October 15th, so be on the lookout as we will continue to bring you the latest updates. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

