Kobe Bryant is one of the most legendary players in the history of the NBA. While this is a fairly obvious statement, it's important to repeat it. Bryant and his daughter Gianna tragically passed away in a helicopter crash back in January, and over the past eight months, there have been numerous tributes to the lives that were lost that day.

In response to Kobe's death, Nike stopped coming out with new Kobe shoes, as they didn't want to come across like they were taking advantage of the tragedy. About a month ago, Nike celebrated Mamba Week by coming through with some Nike Kobe 5 Protros, and now, heading into 2021, the brand is looking to bring back the Nike Kobe 6. In fact, numerous colorways have been teased for next year, including the infamous "Chaos" model. According to @soleheatonfeet, this shoe will boast an "Ink/Dark Grey/White/Volt" color scheme and will drop during the Summer of 2021.

Fans are excited to see the return of these Kobe 6 colorways, especially since the silhouette is one of the most beloved in Bryant's sneaker library. Over the course of the next few months, more information is slated to be revealed in regards to this model so stay tuned, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.