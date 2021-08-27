Kevin Durant is arguably the best player in the NBA right now and fans are always excited when he delivers new shoes. During his days in Oklahoma City, KD dropped some of his best signature shoes, however, over the last few years, Durant has been bringing back some of the designs that made him so successful in the first place. The Nike KD 14 is a good example of this thanks to the strap that goes over the top of the foot.

The latest Nike KD 14 colorway to be shown off takes this exhilarating psychedelic approach that brings numerous colors together to create a mishmash that will help you to stand out on the court. Perhaps this shoe's most prominent feature, however, is the fact the strap has a gradient pink and green look to it that also forms a pair of wings. It's a pretty interesting detail and it is one that will certainly excite fans who prefer something a little extra on their shoes.

A release date has yet to be revealed thus far, although you can expect to cop these soon, for a price of $150 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

