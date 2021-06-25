Kevin Durant might not be in the playoffs anymore but that won't be stopping Nike from putting out new colorways of the Nike KD 14. It is his latest signature shoe and for the most part, it has proven to be quite successful amongst fans. KD has always had one of the best signature sneaker lines in the world and he is keeping up that trend with his latest model.

As the summer marches forward, one of the Nike KD 14s to be revealed is this "Aquafresh" colorway which can be found below. In the official images, you can see how this shoe has a very obvious toothpaste influence. The entire upper is coated in white textures that have some light blue spread throughout. From there, we have red and light blue on the tongue and the laces. However, perhaps the most obvious toothpaste reference is the outsole which features a unique blend of white, red, and blue.

There is no release date for this brand new model although you can expect it to drop soon for $150 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand new concept, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

