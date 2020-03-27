Kevin Durant is one of the best basketball players in the entire world and his efforts out on the court have awarded him his very own signature shoe with Nike. Durant is one of the few players who has had his own shoe ever since he entered the league. In 2020, Durant is poised to release the Nike KD 13 which was recently revealed in a plain black and white colorway just a few days ago.

Now, the KD 13 is being previewed in a peculiar new colorway dubbed "The Planet Of Hoops." This offering lives up to its name as it features a space-like aesthetic. The upper is navy blue with black planetary patterns that feature basketballs. The midsole is black with a splash of neon green that helps add some much-needed contrast. There is an Air Zoom midsole which enhances comfortability and will make this a dope shoe to use out on the court. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, it might take a while before you're able to get out there.

A release date has not been determined for these so stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

