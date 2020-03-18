Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the entire NBA so its no surprise that he has his very own signature shoe with Nike. The Brooklyn Nets star hasn't been able to play basketball over the last year but that hasn't stopped Nike from dropping new colorways of the Nike KD 12. Now, it's about that time when Nike and KD show off the latest model of the signature line and today, they did just that.

In the photos below, you can see the Nike KD 13 is a simple black and white colorway. The shoe has roughly the same shape as the KD 12 although the tooling on the upper is visibly different. This particular colorway has a black upper while the midsole is white an speckled. There is a double-stacked Air Zoom cushioning unit in the midsole which makes this sneaker significantly more comfortable. On the medial side, you will find a smaller swoosh which provides an extra piece of branding.

According to Sole Collector, these are set to release on April 3rd while the price has yet to be determined. Keep it locked to HNHH for the latest updates surrounding this shoe.

Image via Nike

