Nike has always been at the forefront of sneaker innovation and every single year, they come through with a new shoe that promises to change the game. For the last couple of years now, one of their biggest goals has been to make shoes more accessible to those who might have disabilities. FlyEase technology has been leading this movement and it has appeared on shoes like the Air Jordan 1 and the Nike Air Max. Now, a brand new FlyEase silhouette has been revealed, called the Nike FlyEase Go.

As you can see in the images below, the first colorway is extremely colorful although this is perhaps the least important thing about the shoe. Essentially, this sneaker is hands-free which means you can slip your feet in and out to put them on. When you take the shoe off, the insole props up on a diagonal angle so that when you put them back on, the insole is pushed back down into place. This gives you perfect accessibility for when you just need something to throw on quickly before leaving the house.

This shoe is set to cost $120 USD and will be dropping in select places on February 15th. A wide release will take place in the future so keep it locked to HNHH for more details.

Image via Nike

