Throughout the years, Jordan Brand has been very eager to show off new technology, and change up some of its biggest and best silhouettes. The Air Jordan 1 has been the subject of numerous technological advances over the years and they have all been pretty cool, in their own right. Last year, Jordan Brand took things a step further as they came through with the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase, which is a shoe made with accessibility in mind. The sneaker has a zipper on the side, as well as a velcro strap, which makes it easier for people with disabilities to wear them.

While there haven't been many colorways of this shoe, Jumpman is looking to change that as the 'Royal" colorway was recently shown off. This color scheme is much like the OG "Royal" model except the key difference here is that the toe box is white as opposed to the usual royal blue.

For now, a release date has not been revealed for these, so stay tuned as we will bring you all of the latest updates. Also, let us know what you think of this model, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

