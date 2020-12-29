With all of the innovative moves being made in the sneaker world, it's pretty tempting to buy the brand-new Jordan 11 Adapt "White", which has power-lacing technology and is available right now via StockX.

The sneakers were part of a surprise release by Jordan Brand last week, selling out almost instantly and prompting prices to raise by a lot. Supply and demand, you know the name of the game. However, there are still pairs available of the Jordan 11 Adapt "White", and StockX is always the easiest spot to get the most hyped kicks.

When these were revealed in mid-November, sneakerheads went crazy on social media, so it's not shocking to see that the hype was still there for the release.

The sneaker carried a $500 price tag upon its release, which is warranted given the power-lacing innovation. Not so unexpectedly, prices skyrocketed after they sold out on Jordan Brand, with some pairs going for over $1,000. Hopefully, they end up re-stocking but before they shoot up even higher, you'll want to consider dropping your Christmas cash on these ones, because a bunch of others are also thinking about biting the bullet.

Check out the brand new Jordan 11 Adapt "White" here, peep the full Jordan 11 offering here, and enjoy have a happy and joyful New Year!



Image via Nike



Image via Nike