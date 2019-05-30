Just hours before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Nike Football went out and unleashed a dope new commercial that'll have you checking the NFL schedule to see how many days are left until football season arrives (98 days, by the way).

With "Sicko Mode" leading the way, the new ad highlights Nike's new range of football cleats as worn by some of their biggest football stars, including Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack.

Check out the spot below.

Among the new cleats featured in the Nike Football ad is the super lightweight Vapor Untouchable 3 ($120) worn by OBJ, and the Nike Alpha Menace Elite 2 ($200), featuring an all-new midfoot strap for containment. According to Nike, TPU yarns in the forefoot of the Alpha Menace Elite 2 were designed to protect the feet from getting stepped on when guys like Saquon, or Russell Wilson, are looking to create space out on the field.

There's also the Nike Force Savage Elite 2, as seen on the feet of Khalil Mack. Instead of laces, three straps work in concert with a "burrito tongue" to allow for quick tightening adjustments in-between plays. The cleats, priced at $140, also come equipped with additional armor around the toe - a necessity for guys who make their living at the line of scrimmage.

Check out a breakdown of all three styles in the trio of videos embedded below.