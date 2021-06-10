This summer is set to be the summer of the Nike Dunk Low and many sneakerheads are here for it. With the shoe seeing a massive resurgence in terms of popularity, there have been numerous colorways to make their way to the market and there have been plenty of others that have been teased online. One such model is the Nike Dunk Low "University Blue" which is a direct reference to the popular UNC aesthetic that has been a part of Nike ever since Michael Jordan joined the brand in the 80s.

In the official images below, you can see how this sneaker has a white base all while the overlays are made of light powder blue. This is one of those colorways that feels like it was made specifically for the summer months and we have a feeling that it will be all over the place once it officially hits the market.

As for the release date, you will officially be able to grab these as of June 24th for a price of $100 USD. Let us know what you think of this model, in the comments below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

