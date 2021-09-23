One of the best shoes of 2021 has been the Nike Dunk Low. It is one of those sneakers that has always been a classic although there have been times where it went underappreciated. Now, the hype for the silhouette is back, and to celebrate, Nike has been flooding the market with a plethora of new colorways that will certainly have a big impact on this year.

Now that the Fall is upon us, Nike is delivering a ton of new offerings that are perfect for these cooler months. In the images below, you can see a brand new nameless Nike Dunk Low which has some nice pumpkin aesthetics. The base of the shoe is made with white leather, although the overlays are orange, and the Nike swoosh is brown. These are two colors that are synonymous with the Fall, and we’re sure there are plenty of sneakerheads who are ready for these.

A release date has yet to be announced when it comes to this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates concerning the sneaker. As always, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike