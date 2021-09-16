One of the greatest shoes of all time is the Nike Dunk Low and thankfully for sneakerheads, the shoe is seeing a massive resurgence in 2021. After being dormant for a few years, the Nike Dunk Low is back and we could not be happier about it. All throughout the summer, this shoe has seen a massive amount of colorways and this hype will continue into the Winter with the "Ice" model that is pictured below.

As you can see in the photos unveiled by Nike, the sneaker has a silver base while all of the overlays are white velvet. The velvet fits the winter theme to perfection and to make things even better, there are some sleds near the back heel to really give off that Christmas look. This is one of the more unique Nike Dunk Lows we have seen so far and we're sure it will be a big hit throughout the colder months.

So far, there is no release date for these, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates over the coming months. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these new kicks, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike