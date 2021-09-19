One of the best shoes of 2021 has been the Nike Dunk Low. Of course, this shoe has been around well before this year, although there is no doubt that the silhouette has been having a huge resurgence. Every time a new colorway is released, fans flock to their local sneaker stores and try their best to cop the latest styles. The summer has seen a plethora of colorful models, and now, the Fall is poised to have a huge run.

Among these fall Nike Dunk Lows is the "Midas Gold" colorway which can be found, below. As you can see from the official images, the shoe has a golden upper that is placed on the toe box and side panels. From there, all of the overlays are a nice shade of burgundy that helps bring the whole shoe together. The colors work great together and this shoe is promising to be a massive hit throughout the fall months.

As for the release date, nothing has been announced by the brand. For now, however, you can expect these to drop sometime in the Fall for a price of $100 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

