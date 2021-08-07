Nike Dunk Lows are officially back in style and to celebrate, the Beaverton brand has been dropping a plethora of brand new colorways that are receiving praise from fans everywhere. You can't seem to go wrong with this silhouette, especially in the summer months when consumers are craving shoes that don't go too high up on their ankles. Needless to say, Nike has every intention of pumping out new offerings, and we continue to get new teasers.

The latest Dunk Low to be shown off is this "Seoul" model which will help honor Korea's National Liberation Day. The shoe bears the colors of the Korean flag as the shoes are predominantly white with red and blue highlights. The shoe has mismatched aesthetics and even contains Korean lettering on the back heel. Overall, these elements come together to create a shoe that stays true to the subject matter at hand.

As for the release, it appears as though these will be a Korea exclusive that can be purchased through the Nike SNKRS App. There will be a dray on Thursday, August 12, and we imagine these will be fairly limited. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

