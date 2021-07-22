One of the biggest MVPs of the sneaker world this year has been the Nike Dunk Low. The shoe has seen a massive resurgence over the last few weeks and fans have been gobbling up new colorways as quickly as possible. To fit this demand, Nike has been coming through with a plethora of great models, and every single week, it feels like we are giving you teasers and details on some new models. With August just around the corner, Nike has some offerings planned out for the month, including this new "Sail Multi-Camo" model which can be found below.

In the official images below, you can see how this sneaker is mostly comprised of a white and forest green upper that is covered in mismatching camo patterns. From brown to grey to red, orange, and black, there are various different tones that make their way throughout the entire shoe. Overall, it makes for a very unique offering that will certainly have all of the camo lovers out there reaching for their wallets.

The release date has been set for August 4th at a price of $110 USD. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest details from the sneaker world. Also, give us your thoughts on these in the poll and comments below.

Image via Nike

