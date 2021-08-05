One of the biggest resurgences in the sneaker world right now is coming from the Nike Dunk Low. This is an iconic silhouette that took a breather for a few years although now, it is back in a big way. New colorways are being shown off all the time, and fans can't get enough of these. With the summer coming to an end in just a month from now, sneakerheads are stocking up on Nike Dunk Lows, and as a result, we are seeing an uptick in new offerings.

Among these new color options is the appropriately named "Shimmer" model which can be found below. As you can see, the sneaker has a white base and a black Nike swoosh, which on the surface, is pretty basic. However, it is the overlays that truly shine here as we have some shiny silver that truly makes the shoe pop. While these may not be for everyone, they will certainly appeal to anyone looking to make a big statement.

For now, there is no release date associated with these kicks so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates in regards to this shoe. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand new sneaker, in the comments below. We're sure there will be some polarizing responses.

Image via Nike

