One of the most popular Nike silhouettes just so happens to be the Nike Dunk Low. This is one of the most iconic sneakers to ever come out of Nike and over the last couple of years, we have seen a huge resurgence for this shoe. Fans have been loving the new colorways, and now, Nike has come through with a women's exclusive that was built for the Fall.

The name of the colorway is "Quilted Wheat" and as you can tell from the official images below, it definitely lives up to its name. From the wheat-colored upper to the quilted side panels and toe box, this is a shoe that blends an iconic color scheme with some amazing textures. Overall, these are perfect for the coming months and we're sure fans will be eager to grab a pair.

If you are looking to get your hands on this sneaker, you will be able to do so as of September 20th for a price of $100 USD. These kicks are going to be popular this Fall, and places like GOAT and Flight Club will have you covered if you need a pair. Let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

