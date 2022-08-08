Over the past couple of years, the Nike Dunk Low has gone through a pretty nifty resurgence. This is a sneaker that a lot of fans are enjoying right now, and it only makes sense that Nike would come through with some new and unique colorways. Fans cannot get enough of these shoes, and now, the Beaverton Brand is set to drop something with just a bit more premium qualities to it.

For instance, below we can find the Nike Dunk Low "Vast Grey." This shoe has a creamy beige base to it all while the overlays are the aforementioned "Vast Grey." The entire look of the shoe is quite luscious as we are given some suede throughout the upper. It is a gorgeous colorway that is perfect for the upcoming Fall season.

If you are looking to cop this sneaker, you will be able to do so as of Tuesday, August 9th on websites like GOAT and Flight Club. As always, let us know what you think of this brand new sneaker, in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

