One of the most classic shoes of all time is the Nike Dunk Low. This is a sneaker that looks good in pretty well every single colorway, and ever since having a huge renaissance back in 2020, Nike has come through with a plethora of amazing colorways and collaborations. The brand has even done a host of colorways that look like they were made for iconic college teams. For instance, this UCLA-inspired shoe will have Los Angeles basketball fans fishing for their wallets.

In the official images down below, you can see how the shoe has a yellow base, while the overlays are all blue. This aesthetic matches the UCLA Bruins perfectly, and even if you aren't a Bruins fan, you have to appreciate this colorway. After all, some blue and yellow will do wonders to help make your sneaker collection stand out.

As it turns out, this new sneaker will be dropping overseas on the Asphaltgold app on Wednesday, August 3rd, which just so happens to be tomorrow. Unfortunately for those in North America, a release date has yet to be determined. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest details from the sneaker world, and as always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.