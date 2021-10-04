Perhaps the biggest shoe of this year has been the Nike Dunk Low. There have been a plethora of colorways to make their way to the market, and the Nike Dunk Low continues to be one of the best sellers. Every single week, it feels like we are bringing new color schemes to the website, and with every single one, fans express their joy at some new heat. One of the latest models we reported on is the "Midas Gold" model below, and as it turns out, it should be dropping soon.

As you can see from the official photos, this shoe has a golden base to it, all while burgundy overlays are placed on top. Both of these colors are flashy in their own right, and if you like to stand out in the crowd, then it is likely that this is the shoe for you. With the Fall upon us, you really can't go wrong with these.

According to End. Clothing, this shoe will be released overseas on Monday, October 11th for a price of $100 USD. For now, the United States release date remains unknown, so stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike