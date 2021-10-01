One of the best shoes of the year has been the Nike Dunk Low, and fans are taking notice of just how many dope colorways have been released. This is one of the most classic Nike silhouettes out there and it is impossible to deny how influential it has been on streetwear culture. With that in mind, Nike is looking to deliver a plethora of new colorways this Fall, and one of them just so happens to be a play on a Nike Dunk High of the same name.

The aforementioned shoe is the "Iowa" model which can be found in the photos below. As you can see, the base of the shoe is made with black leather all while the overlays are yellow. These elements come together to create an aesthetic that will immediately have hip-hop fans think about the Wu-Tang Clan.

As for the release date, that has yet to be announced. Fans can expect these to drop at some point in the Fall, however, there is no release date so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

