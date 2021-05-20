One of the biggest shoes to see a resurgence over the last little while has been the Nike Dunk Low and by extension, the Nike Dunk High. These are shoes that had a huge moment a few decades ago, and now, everyone is rediscovering why this is such a dope sneaker. As a result of this resurgence, Nike has been bringing a ton of new colorways to the market, and it has led to some cool offerings that have certainly gotten all of our attention.

Now, one of the newer Nike Dunk Low colorways to be shown off to the masses is this "Michigan" offering which can be found below. The shoe has the Michigan Wolverines color scheme as the base of the sneaker is yellow all while the overlays are navy blue. These colors work perfectly in tandem with one another and if you are a big fan of the team, then these are a pair that you will have to consider getting.

If you want to get a pair of these, you will be able to do so through the Nike SNKRS app as of Thursday, June 3rd for $100 USD. Let us know if these are in your summer plans, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike