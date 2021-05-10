With the Nike Dunk Low going through a massive resurgence, Nike has decided to come through with a ton of great new colorways of the infamous silhouette. The Nike Dunk High has also been through a similar renaissance of sorts, and sneakerheads are loving it. There is a lot of nostalgia associated with the Dunk Low, and by creating new colorways, Nike is able to capitalize on said nostalgia.

There have been quite a few women's exclusive Dunk Lows to be unveiled and one of them is the "Barely Green" colorway which can be found below. The shoe has a light creamy green base while some darker green overlays are placed on top. From there, we have a crimson tint Nike swoosh which truly puts the cherry on top. Overall, the colorway has a very muted yet whimsical feel to it and we're sure we will be seeing a lot of these throughout the summer months.

This latest Nike Dunk Low is slated to drop on Friday, May 21st for $100 USD. Let us know whether or not these are a cop, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

