If you are a fan of the Nike Dunk Low, then this last year has been a very exciting time. The shoe has been dropping in various new colorways and fans have been scooping up every single pair. There have been colorways for both men and women and so far, it seems like the Nike Dunk Low won't be losing its popularity, any time soon. While it did experience a fall off, the comeback has been magical to watch, and today, we were shown teasers for a new colorway called "Grey Fog."

This model was shown off by the Twitter account @brandon1an and as you can see in the photos below, this is a very basic yet clean colorway that will match a multitude of outfits. The upper is covered in white leather all while the overlays are a cool shade of grey. Sure, it isn't the most extravagant colorway of all time, but sometimes, basic is all you really need.

For now, there is no release date for these, although you can expect them to drop sometime this Summer for $100 USD. Let us know what you think of this clean new colorway, in the comments below.

Image via Brandon1an

Image via Brandon1an

Image via Brandon1an

Image via Brandon1an