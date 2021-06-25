These past couple of years have been huge for the Nike Dunk Low. It is a sneaker that has been beloved for many years although there was a time where it felt like the Dunk series was taking a backseat to other silhouettes. Now, the Dunk Low has seen a huge resurgence and to celebrate, Nike has been bringing out a ton of new colorways for both men and women. The women's exclusives have been impressive as of late, and now, a new one called "Laser Orange" will be hitting the market.

In the official images below, you can see that this model has a white leather base that is then complemented by some orange overlays. This helps give the shoe a summer-ready creamsicle vibe that will certainly look good with all of your summer outfits. The "Laser Orange" aesthetic has been a big hit for Nike and it will continue to be for years to come.

If you want to grab a pair of these, you will be able to do so as of Thursday, July 8th for $100 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

