With the Nike Dunk Low seeing a huge surge in popularity, it should come as absolutely no surprise that the Beaverton brand has been dropping a plethora of dope new offerings. This is a sneaker that has a storied past and with all of these new colorways dropping, there is no denying that this summer is going to be a strong one for the silhouette.

The next Nike Dunk Low colorway to be released will be this new "Dusty Olive" offering which can be found below. Here, you can find brown suede on the toe box and side panels, while the overlays are olive green. We even have a golden orange swoosh which is an aesthetic that is also placed on the laces and the outsole. Overall, it is a very cool colorway that will appeal to those who like the neutral colors.

If this is a Nike Dunk Low colorway that you are interested in, you will be able to cop it as of Thursday, June 17th for $110 USD. Let us know what you think of this model, in the comments below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

