Perhaps the best shoe of 2021 has been the Nike Dunk Low. It is hard to argue with an assessment like this especially when you figure how the shoe has received so many fantastic colorways and variations in such a short period of time. Even in 2022, it looks like Nike wants to keep pumping out new models, and as long as people keep buying them, Nike is going to continue to do it.

The latest Nike Dunk Low to be shown off is this brand new grey and white model which can be found below. This sneaker has a white leather base to it while the overlays are grey. Unlike most Nike Dunk Lows, the Nike swoosh is actually the color of the base as opposed to the overlays. This ultimately makes this latest offering unique, and fans will certainly notice the change.

No release date has been announced for these, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. As always, let is know what you think of this brand new shoe, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

