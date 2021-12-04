This year has been all about the Nike Dunk Low, and sneakerheads couldn't be happier. The shoe has gotten a ton of new colorways and as we approach 2021, it appears as though Nike is looking to release even more great sneakers. Nike is specifically looking to make the most of the time they have left this year, as new Dunk Low colorways continue to get teased. One such model is the "Championship Goldenrod" offering, which can be found below.

The shoe is certainly flashy as the overlays are made with yellow leather. The base of the shoe itself is just black, but the yellow serves as a loud contrast that gives off some "Iowa" Dunk vibes. The yellow and black aesthetic is one that fans have always enjoyed, and it's good to see Nike bringing it back in full force.

If you are interested in copping a pair of these, you will be able to do so as of Thursday, December 16th for a price of $100 USD. Head to the comments section below to let us know what you think of these kicks. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

