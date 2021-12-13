Nike has always been looking for ways to add sustainable materials to their shoes, and with their Nike Dunk Low Next Nature series, that is exactly what they have done. Each shoe's body weight is made up of 20 percent recycled materials, which is a pretty substantial number. So far, the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature has received quite a few colorways, and now, it is going to get a familiar offering for women only.

This colorway in question can be found below, and it is being called "University Red," which is very appropriate. The shoe has a white base, while the overlays and Nike swoosh are all red. When these elements come together, it creates a very nice color scheme that fans are certainly going to enjoy. It is also something that many should already be familiar with, and when you include the sustainability factor, you simply cannot go wrong with the offering.

You can expect this shoe to drop during the early stages of 2022 for a price of $105 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike