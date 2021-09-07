Over the past few months, the Nike Dunk Low has been giving sneakerheads a lot to cheer about thanks to a plethora of new colorways that have done wonders on the market. The Dunk Low is seeing a big resurgence and the silhouette is perfect for the summer months. Recently, the colorways have ramped up in production and with the Fall on the way, Nike has every intention of continuing the momentum that the shoe has built for itself.

In the images below, you can see that the base of the shoe is red, all while the overlays are white. This colorway has been deemed "Championship Red" and the layout is the reverse of what you would expect as most shoes make the base white and the overlays red. Technicalities aside, this is another dope Nike Dunk Low that is sure to captivate fans.

If you are interested in grabbing a pair of these, you will be able to do so as of Thursday, September 16th for a price of $100 USD. More Nike Dunk Low colorways will be on the way, so be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

