One of the biggest silhouettes of the year has been the Nike Dunk Low. This iconic model has been seeing a huge resurgence amongst fans and as a result, there have been various new colorways making their way to the market. With the fall just a month away, Nike is ready to deliver up some neutral colors, and on the "Grey Fog" offering below, that is exactly what they do.

In the images below, you can see that this shoe is looking to keep things exceptionally clean. The majority of the upper is white leather, all while the overlays and Nike swoosh is grey. This is one of those basic colorways that you simply can't ignore, especially since it can go with pretty well anything. Even if you're not a Dunk Low fan, these should definitely be on your watchlist.

For now, it is believed that these will be dropping at some point during September although this information has yet to be confirmed by Nike. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these in the comments below.

Image via Nike

