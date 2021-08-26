This is going to be a special year for the NBA as it is celebrating its 75th anniversary. The league will now be three-quarters of a century old and to celebrate this, they are teaming up with Nike for a dope new collection that will feature a plethora of shoes. So far, we have seen two Nike Dunk Low colorways, including one that pays homage to the Nets. We also got to see a Nike Air Force 1 Low that is dedicated to the early days of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, another new teaser has popped up in the form of a Nike Dunk Low that has basic black and silver aesthetics. This new model is very obviously inspired by the San Antonio Spurs, who is a legendary NBA franchise thanks to their five NBA titles. As you can see in the images below, the shoe has a black leather base to it, all while the midsole is white and the Nike swoosh is silver.

For now, a release date has not been unveiled although all indications suggest these will be dropping in the Fall. Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates and let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike