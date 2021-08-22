This season, the NBA will be celebrating its 75th anniversary which means we are going to be seeing some interesting activations and events. Over the past few months, we have been seeing various teasers for a brand new sneaker collection with Nike which mostly features the Dunk Low. For instance, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to get a Nike Dunk Low colorway modeled after their vintage jerseys. Now, the Lakers will be getting the same retro treatment except they will be given an Air Force 1 Low.

In the comments below via @Brandon1an on Twitter, you can see an Air Force 1 Low colorway that references those infamous baby blue and purple jerseys that the Lakers wore over 60 years ago. The upper is mainly made of white leather although the side panels are purple all while the inside lining and some of the overlays are blue. It makes for a gorgeous model that will appeal to the OG Lakers fans out there.

For now, these are expected to drop in the Fall although an exact release date has yet to be announced. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates pertaining to these. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike