The start of the 2021-2022 season is going to be huge for the NBA as it will be celebrating its 75th anniversary. As you can imagine, the league has a lot planned for this special celebration and you can most certainly expect some great shoes to come out of this. Of course, as basketball fans, you would probably expect some Air Jordan models, a few LeBron's, and probably some other Nike Basketball shoes to get the "75th Anniversary" honors. While this can still be the case, it appears as though the Nike Dunk Low will be getting the call, as well.

In the images below courtesy of @pvasneakers and @zsneakerheadz, you can find a Dunk Low colorway that is modeled after a basketball. The toe box and side panels are white, all while the overlays are orange and black. This aesthetic is synonymous with basketball although if you are a fan of the Air Jordan 1, then you might see this as a bit of an homage to the infamous "Shattered Backboard" model.

This sneaker is set to drop in October, however, this release date is subject to change so be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA and the sneaker world.