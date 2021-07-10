This season, the NBA will be celebrating its 75th anniversary. As one could imagine, this is a massive time for the league as it will get to reflect on all of the historical moments of the last eight decades. The league has given birth to some of the greatest athletes of all time, and fans of all ages have had at least one player to look up to.

Just last week, we reported that the NBA was going to celebrate its birthday with a brand new basketball-themed colorway of the Nike Dunk Low. Now, it has been revealed by @teddyssole on Instagram that the Brooklyn Nets will also receive a 75th-anniversary colorway. In the images below, you can see that this sneaker takes on the classic aesthetic of the Nets as we have the hybrid logo on the heel. As for the colorway itself, the shoe is mostly grey with navy blue overlays. There are also some white and red details to help bring the entire sneaker together.

As for the release date, nothing has been unveiled by Nike, although we should receive more information as the 2021-2022 NBA season approaches. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.