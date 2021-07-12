2021 will be a special year for the NBA as it will be celebrating its 75th anniversary in the fall. For decades, the league has given us some incredible moments and to this day, the NBA remains one of the most relevant sports leagues on a global level. To celebrate this massive birthday, the NBA is teaming up with Nike for some unique pairs of the Nike Dunk Low.

Just a couple of weeks ago, we saw that there would be a white, black, and orange pair of the 75th anniversary Nike Dunk Low, and just a few days ago, we got a fresh look at a Brooklyn Nets colorway. As you can see in the images below, there is now an official look at the aforementioned Nets colorway which is an homage to the classic aesthetics of the franchise, dating back to their days in New Jersey. The sneaker is mostly comprised of white, navy blue, and red leather, which creates a nice timeless look that will appease Nets fans. We also get the classic Nets shield logo on the back heel all while the NBA 75th anniversary insignia is on the tongue.

At this time, there is no release information concerning these, however, considering this shoe is meant to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NBA, you will most likely see these get released sometime closer to the Fall. In the meantime, let us know what you think in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest information from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

