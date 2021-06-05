With the Nike Dunk High and Low making a huge comeback, Nike is making sure to come out with a plethora of great colorways and retros. We have seen various Dunks from the 80s make a comeback as of late, and now, it appears as though yet another will be dropping in the not-so-distant future. The sneaker in question is the Nike Dunk High "Villanova" which first dropped back in 1986.

This shoe boasts the color scheme of the infamous University, as the base of the sneaker is mostly white while the overlays are all navy blue. The color scheme might be simple, but it is certainly effective and there is no denying that fans of the basketball team will want to cop these for their collections. Overall, these stay true to the original and there is no denying that the Nike Dunk resurgence is in full swing and ready for another multi-year run.

These kicks are going to be coming out in the summer time, although no concrete release date has been given. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates on these. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via brandon1an

