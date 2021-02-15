Over these past couple of years, the Nike Dunk has made a huge comeback. While the Nike Dunk Low has mostly stolen the show in this circumstance, there is no denying that the Nike Dunk High is just as important. Last year, numerous classic Nike Dunk's made their return to the market, including the Nike Dunk Low in the iconic "Syracuse" colorway. Now, Nike is going back to the Syracuse aesthetic, this time with the Nike Dunk High.

In the official images below, you can see how the sneaker completely stays true to the original. The base of the shoe is constructed with white leather which we can see on the toe box, the side panels, and even the back heel. From there, all of the overlays and the Nike swoosh are a vibrant shade of orange, that gives the shoe a perfect summer creamsicle feel. If you're a fan of the Nike Dunk High, you can't go wrong with these, and they will be dropping soon.

March 10th is the official release date for these, and they will be released in full family sizing, which means you can keep the whole family laced up. Let us know if you will be grabbing a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

