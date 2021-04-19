With the Nike Dunk High receiving a massive resurgence as of late, fans have noticed that Nike has been coming out with a plethora of new colorways of the silhouette. These new offerings are greatly appreciated and with the spring upon us, many are looking for some dope Dunk Highs to add to their collection.

The latest offering to be shown off is this women's exclusive model which can be found below. This model is dubbed "Crimson Tint" and it's reminiscent of the Air Jordan 1 High OG of the same name, but with one obvious difference. Here, the base color is white instead of black, all while the overlays feature a bright shade of pink. This is a model that will also appeal to some of the men out there, although you'll need smaller feet in order to be able to cop a pair.

For now, release details on these have not yet been released although you can expect them to drop closer to the summer for a price of $110 USD. These are perfect for those warmer months so if you need to plan out some outfits, definitely give these a try. Let us know what you think, in the comments section below.

Image via @brandon1an

