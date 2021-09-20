With Nike Dunks coming back in a major way this year, it should come as no surprise that there have been a plethora of dope colorways to make their way to the market. From Highs to Lows, Nike Dunks are all of the rage this year, and the Beaverton brand has done a good job at keeping things together as sneakerheads flock to stores for new offerings.

Female sneakerheads have gotten their fair share of Nike Dunk models, and now, they will be getting yet another with the Nike Dunk High "Aluminum" which can be pictured below. As you will notice, the shoe has a mostly white base all while the overlays and Nike swoosh are an icy shade of blue. The colors work great together and the upcoming release is perfect as this is a shoe that will look fantastic throughout the Fall and Winter seasons.

As for the release date, you can expect to grab these as of September 30th for a price of $110 USD. The shoes can be found through the Nike SNKRS App or your local Nike stockist. Be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike