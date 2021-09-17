Supreme is one of the best streetwear brands in the entire world and fans are always looking forward to their collaborations with Nike. They have dropped numerous shoes over the last could of decades, and in 2021, we have already seen quite a few models hit the internet. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that yet another collab has surfaced, this time on the Nike SB Dunk High.

In the images below, you can see that this model has a black and white base, all while there is various writing all the way throughout. On the back heal, we have the "By Any Means" slogan, as well as some Supreme branding. This is then followed up by the word "no" and a heart written on the sides. All of this comes together to create a shoe that is unapologetically New York.

For now, this shoe does not have a release date, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments section below.

Image Via Nike

