Over these past few months, the Nike Dunk Low and Dunk High have been getting plenty of shine out on the sneaker markets. There is good reason for this as the Nike Dunk series has shown itself to be a resurging silhouette amongst sneakerheads and casual consumers. New colorways are dropping at a rapid rate, and many of the Dunk Highs we have seen bear a very obvious college basketball influence. For instance, the next Nike Dunk High to be shown off is this "Midnight Navy" model below, which feels like a "Villanova" shoe.

In the images below, you can see that the shoe has a mostly white leather base to it, all while the overlays have that dark navy look to them. These are colorways that have always worked harmoniously together and it shows on this new shoe. If you're a Villanova fan, these are certainly looking like a must cop.

As far as the release date is concerned, you will be able to cop these in just a couple of weeks on Thursday, September 23rd for a price of $110 USD from the SNKRS app. Let us know what you think of these in the comments below, and be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for more sneaker updates.

Image via Nike

