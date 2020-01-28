In the aftermath of Kobe Bryant's death, some immoral sneaker resellers have attempted to cash in by raising the prices on their Nike Kobe sneakers. In some instances, Kobe's beloved kicks were being listed for more than 4x the amount that they typically resell for.

With that in mind, fans flocked to Nike.com to attempt to get their hands on any Kobe merch they could. Unfortunately, a "Kobe" search on Nike.com's website redirected visitors to their Kobe memorial page, which led to rumors that Nike had decided to pull all of Bryant's sneakers and apparel.

As it turns out, Nike wasn't responsible for the lack of Kobe-related products on their site. His fans just simply bought everything that was available and there is no longer anything in stock. Complex reports that Nike has asked the Foot Locker family of brands to send their Kobe products back to Nike HQ. As of this writing, there are no longer any Kobe-related sneakers or gear listed on sites like Eastbay, Finish Line and Foot Locker.