Kobe Bryant's signature sneakers are among the most popular basketball kicks, both in NBA circles and with fans who grew up watching the Black Mamba. In the aftermath of Bryant's tragic death, Kobe stans, sneakerheads and casual fans alike will surely look to add another pair to their collection as they mourn the loss of the Laker legend.

Unfortunately, there are quite a few sleazy resellers who have jacked up the prices of their Kobe sneakers following the helicopter crash.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

According to Complex, some Kobe sneakers are already listed for more than 4x the amount that they typically resell for. For instance, Bryant's "Dunk Contest" Adidas Crazy 97 EQT, which typically resells for an average of $280, just sold for $1,000. As a result, other resellers are starting to follow suit while Kobe supporters continue to grieve.

In an effort to combat sellers capitalizing on Kobe's passing, some consignment shops are implementing strict policies on all Kobe gear. Complex reports that Urban Necessities sent the following message to consignors on Monday.