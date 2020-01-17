Nike Basketball has today unveiled the special edition Black History month player exclusives to be worn by their signature athletes on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 20. The annual collection consists of the Zoom Freak 1, PG4, Kyrie 6, KD12 and LeBron 17 - each of which features it's own unique, colorful design.

According to Nike, the BHM PEs are inspired by the color-blocking from the 2020 Nike Black History Month collection, which nods to early '90s street style and African textiles.

Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will all wear their BHM PEs on the court this Monday during the NBA's full slate of MLK Day games. Paul George will debut his BHM kicks on Tuesday as the Clippers take on the Mavericks in the lone game scheduled for January 21.

Take a look at the Nike Basketball lineup below, and stay tuned for the full reveal of their 2020 Black History Month collection.

Nike