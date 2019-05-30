Stranger Things is slated to return this summer for its third season and fans of the show are extremely excited about it. The show became a cultural phenomenon back in 2016 and since then, the actors from the show have all become bonafide stars in their own right. With a ton of anticipation surrounding this upcoming season, it appears as though Nike is looking to cash in a rumored collaboration could be on the way.

Nike nor Stranger Things have confirmed a collaboration, although reliable Twitter account @pyleaks reported earlier this week that there is indeed a clothing collection on the way from the two. Based on the Twitter post below, the prices for the collection will range from $32 to $74 USD and will include a wide range of products including T-shirts, hoodies, pants, and caps. All of these items will come in various different color schemes which means consumers will have multiple choices should their desired garment sell out.

Keep it locked to the website for updates on this collection as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest details as soon as they become available.\