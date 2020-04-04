If you're a Nike Basketball fan, then you know all about the Nike Air More Uptempo. The shoe came out in the mid-90s and was immediately met with wide eyes thanks to its chunky aesthetic. In big bubble letters on the side, you can see the word "Air" which further adds to the unique aesthetics of the shoe. Overall, it was one of the most unorthodox models to come out of Nike during the 90s and continues to get new colorways, to this day.

Sometimes, Nike goes into the vault for retros of this shoe and that's exactly what they did with the "Olympic" Uptempo from back in 1996. According to reports, this shoe will actually be returning in 2020, if all goes according to plan. The shoe is known for its Navy blue upper and white "AIR" writing on the sides. From there, red and gold accents can be found throughout. This offering fits the Olympic aesthetic perfectly and OG Nike fans will certainly want to give these a look.

Be sure to stay tuned for updates on this model as we will be sure to bring them to you over the coming months. Let us know if you plan on copping.

[Via]

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike